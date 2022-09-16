CUET results: Social media users question delay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate results around 4:00am after a delay due to technical glitches.

“We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time,” NTA tweeted at 10:01pm on Thursday. The results were scheduled to be declared before 10pm.

Many social media users questioned the examination body’s preparedness amid the delay on Twitter. “#CUET can’t even give 1 hour for 40 questions during exam but can make you wait for 4 hours just to look at your result,” wrote a Twitter user.

Many complained about multiple wrong answers in the provisional answer keys and the exam fee. “@DG_NTA Kindly check your #CUET answer key released yesterday, There are many faults in there, not everyone can afford 200rs per question to save their career, It’s a humble request to stop playing with someone’s life!” wrote another Twitter user.

“I have proofs for 9 questions that were wrong in my answer key...But can only submit for 4 questions and it still cost me ₹800...I hope other students have challenged the other questions.... @DG_NTA you have messed up everything,” a tweet said.