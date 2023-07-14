Home / Education / Exam Results / CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results by Monday, UGC Chairman confirms
Live

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results by Monday, UGC Chairman confirms

Jul 14, 2023 09:02 AM IST
OPEN APP

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.samarth.ac.in once it is announced.

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 will be announced by Monday, July 17, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed. Previously, it was said that this result will be out on or before July 15. Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.samarth.ac.in once it is announced.

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results by Monday on cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results by Monday on cuet.samarth.ac.in(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

To check CUET results, candidates have to use their exam application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Kumar said that NTA is not rushing while analysing the large amount of data to ensure “error-free results”.

“…Eight hundred forty-one question papers were used, 214 in various languages, 534 in English and Hindi, and 93 in 11 regional languages. There were a total of 148,000 questions in these papers. Candidates could challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1, 2023. Approximately 25,782 answer key challenges were received, 3,886 of which were unique,” he said. 

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

Follow this live blog for latest updates on CUET UG results. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 14, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    Not rushing, want to ensure error free result: UGC Chief on CUET result

    The UGC Chairman said that NTA is not rushing while analysing the large amount of data to ensure “error-free results”.

    “…Eight hundred forty-one question papers were used, 214 in various languages, 534 in English and Hindi, and 93 in 11 regional languages. There were a total of 148,000 questions in these papers. Candidates could challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1, 2023. Approximately 25,782 answer key challenges were received, 3,886 of which were unique,” he said.

  • Jul 14, 2023 08:20 AM IST

    Why CUET UG result 2023 has been delayed?

    The results of CUET-UG, have been postponed by two days due to a large number of key challenges received by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Kumar has informed. 

    Previously scheduled on or before July 15, it will be now out by July 17.

  • Jul 14, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    CUET UG result 2023 by Monday

    CUET UG results will be announced by Monday, July 17, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result.

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results by Monday, UGC Chairman confirms

exam results
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 09:02 AM IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.samarth.ac.in once it is announced.

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results by Monday on cuet.samarth.ac.in(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
ByHT Education Desk

KMAT Kerala provisional result 2023 for session 2 out on cee.kerala.gov.in

KMAT Kerala Result 2023: Candidates who took the test can check it on cee.kerala.gov.in or use the direct link given below.

KMAT Kerala session 2 provisional result 2023 announced on cee.kerala.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Jul 13, 2023 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MPPSC PCS Prelims result out on mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link

MPPSC PCS Prelims Result: Candidates who took the exam can check it by visiting mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC PCS Prelims result announced
exam results
Published on Jul 13, 2023 08:38 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Anna University UG Result 2023 for November-December exams out, link here

Anna University UG Result 2023 for November-December exams have been released. The direct link is given below.

Anna University UG Result 2023 for November-December exams out, link here
exam results
Published on Jul 12, 2023 07:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TNPSC group 4 result announced on tnpsc.gov.in, direct link

Candidates can go to tnpsc.gov.in and check group 4 results. The direct link has been provided below.

TNPSC group 4 result announced on tnpsc.gov.in
exam results
Published on Jul 12, 2023 09:45 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 results released at aiimsexams.ac.in, get link

AIIMS has released the AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 results released today. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 results released at aiimsexams.ac.in
exam results
Published on Jul 11, 2023 08:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AP IPASE May 2023 re-verification and recounting results out at bieap.apcfss.in

The AP Inter supplementary re-verification and re-counting results for 2023 have been announced. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

AP IPASE May 2023 re-verification and recounting results out at bieap.apcfss.in
exam results
Published on Jul 11, 2023 05:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results of the June TEE 2023 examination.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in
exam results
Published on Jul 11, 2023 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023 released today. 3445 candidates qualified for PET. Visit csbc.bih.nic.in for more information.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in
exam results
Published on Jul 10, 2023 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG Result 2023: When, where and how to check scores

NTA will announce CUET UG 2023 results on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students can check results using application number and date of birth.

CUET UG Result 2023: When, where and how to check marks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Jul 10, 2023 03:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEST 2023 result out on nestexam.in, steps to check

NEST 2023 results have been announced. Candidates can check scores on nestexam.in.

NEST 2023 exam result out on nestexam.in
exam results
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 12:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEST 2023 Result releasing tomorrow at nestexam.in, here’s how to check

NEST 2023 Result will be released tomorrow, July 10, 2023. Candidates can check the result through the steps given below.

NEST 2023 Result releasing tomorrow at nestexam.in, here’s how to check
exam results
Published on Jul 09, 2023 11:56 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 declared at nta.ac.in, direct link here

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 declared at nta.ac.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Jul 09, 2023 09:43 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 out, direct link here

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 out, direct link here
exam results
Published on Jul 08, 2023 01:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 released, know how to check

Bihar School Examination Board releases 2023 results for Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam.

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 released
exam results
Published on Jul 08, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out