CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check NTA CUET scorecard when released

CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in. When released, candidates can check it using their application number and date of birth. The NTA conducted the examination in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 for around 13.48 lakh candidates....Read More

The provisional answer key was released on July 7 and objections were invited till July 9.

"Based on the feedback of the subject experts, the final answer keys are being prepared, and the same will be uploaded soon on the official website of the CUET (UG) – 2024," NTA said in the re-test notification.

After the final answer key, the entrance test result will be declared. The NTA will also conduct a re-test on July 19 for affected candidates. The admit cards for CUET re-test have been issued.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CUET UG result