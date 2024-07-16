Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check NTA CUET scorecard when released

    July 16, 2024 1:35 PM IST
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The CUET UG scorecards will be shared with candidates on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Results awaited at exams.nta.ac.in
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Results awaited at exams.nta.ac.in

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in. When released, candidates can check it using their application number and date of birth. The NTA conducted the examination in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 for around 13.48 lakh candidates....Read More

    The provisional answer key was released on July 7 and objections were invited till July 9.

    "Based on the feedback of the subject experts, the final answer keys are being prepared, and the same will be uploaded soon on the official website of the CUET (UG) – 2024," NTA said in the re-test notification.

    After the final answer key, the entrance test result will be declared. The NTA will also conduct a re-test on July 19 for affected candidates. The admit cards for CUET re-test have been issued.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CUET UG result

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 16, 2024 1:30 PM IST

    CUET UG result 2024 live: Will NTA announce re-test result separately?

    CUET UG result 2024 live: As of now, there is no information available on whether the agency will announce CUET re-test result along with the main examination results. The re-test will be held on July 19.

    July 16, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    CUET UG result 2024 live: Final answer key expected soon

    In the notification for CUET re-test, the NTA said, “based on the feedback of the subject experts, the final answer keys are being prepared, and the same will be uploaded soon on the official website of the CUET (UG) – 2024.”

    July 16, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    CUET UG result 2024 live: Where to check final answer key and results

    CUET UG result 2024 live: The final answer key and result of the CUET UG examination will be shared on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

    News education exam results CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check NTA CUET scorecard when released
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes