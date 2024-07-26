CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET results awaited at exams.nta.ac.in, updates here
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency will release the CUET UG Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate can check the CUET UG result on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. The final results, scorecards can also be checked on the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in. ...Read More
The final answer key for CUET UG 2024 (both OMR based and CBT based) was released on July 25, 2024.
The CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024, at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The provisional answer key for the main examination was released on July 7, and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024.
The re-test was conducted on July 19 for affected candidates. The provisional answer key for re-test was released on July 22 and the objective window was closed on July 23, 2024.
Along with the CUET UG results, the NTA will also share the subject-wise and total number of appeared and qualified candidates and names of toppers. However, since there is no centralised counselling process, the agency will not publish cut-off marks. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Results not out yet
What did NTA say about the final answer key?
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: In a latest notice, the NTA reiterated, “These Final Answer Keys will be used for preparing the Result/ NTA Scores for the CUET (UG)– 2024. The Result/NTA Scores for the CUET (UG) – 2024 will be released soon.”
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.
The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2024 held on 19th July 2024 in 38 cities across India and 01 city outside India for 866 candidates.
exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
cuetug.ntaonline.in
Open the exam website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
Go to the scorecard download page.
Provide your application number and date of birth.
Submit the details and check the CUET UG scorecard.
