New Delhi290C
Friday, July 26, 2024
    Live

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET results awaited at exams.nta.ac.in, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    July 26, 2024 10:14 AM IST
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: CUET UG results is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET results awaited at exams.nta.ac.in
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET results awaited at exams.nta.ac.in

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency will release the CUET UG Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate can check the CUET UG result on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. The final results, scorecards can also be checked on the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in. ...Read More

    The final answer key for CUET UG 2024 (both OMR based and CBT based) was released on July 25, 2024.

    The CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024, at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The provisional answer key for the main examination was released on July 7, and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024.

    The re-test was conducted on July 19 for affected candidates. The provisional answer key for re-test was released on July 22 and the objective window was closed on July 23, 2024.

    Along with the CUET UG results, the NTA will also share the subject-wise and total number of appeared and qualified candidates and names of toppers. However, since there is no centralised counselling process, the agency will not publish cut-off marks. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 26, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Results not out yet

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The NTA CUET UG result has not been released yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

    July 26, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: What did NTA say about the final answer key?

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: In a latest notice, the NTA reiterated, “These Final Answer Keys will be used for preparing the Result/ NTA Scores for the CUET (UG)– 2024. The Result/NTA Scores for the CUET (UG) – 2024 will be released soon.”

    July 26, 2024 10:04 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Subject wise toppers list to be out

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Along with the CUET UG result, the NTA will share the number of candidates who appeared for the examination in different subjects. The agency will also announce the subject-wise names of toppers.

    July 26, 2024 9:58 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Check final answer key on official website

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA has released the final answer key on the official website of CUET UG.

    July 26, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How are results prepared?

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

    July 26, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: About re-test

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2024 held on 19th July 2024 in 38 cities across India and 01 city outside India for 866 candidates.

    July 26, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Official websites to check marks

    exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

    cuetug.ntaonline.in

    July 26, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Answer key for both main exam and re-test out

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer keys of both CUET UG main examination and the re-test have been released. The result of the entrance test is expected to be declared next on exams.nta.ac.in.

    July 26, 2024 9:41 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How to download scorecards?

    Open the exam website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

    Go to the scorecard download page.

    Provide your application number and date of birth.

    Submit the details and check the CUET UG scorecard.

    July 26, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Other details to be announced with results

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Along with the CUET UG results, the NTA will also share the subject-wise and total number of appeared and qualified candidates and names of toppers.

    July 26, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Re-test and answer key date

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The re-test was conducted on July 19 for affected candidates. The provisional answer key for re-test was released on July 22 and the objective window was closed on July 23, 2024.

    July 26, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key out for main exam

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key for the main examination was released on July 7, and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024.

    July 26, 2024 9:29 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Main exam dates

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024, at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

    July 26, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Final answer key out

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The final answer key for CUET UG 2024 (both OMR based and CBT based) was released on July 25, 2024.

    July 26, 2024 9:24 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate can check the CUET UG result on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. The final results, scorecards can also be checked on the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

    July 26, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET UG results will be announced likely soon. The date and time of results have not been shared by the Agency yet.

    News education exam results CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET results awaited at exams.nta.ac.in, updates here
