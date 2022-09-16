CUET UG Result: Over 20,000 students score 100 percentile; maximum in English

Almost 20,000 students scored 100percentile in thirty subjects in the maiden Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) results of which were released late on Thursday night by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to NTA, as many as 8,236 students have scored 100percentile in English, 2,065 in Political Science, 1,669 in Business Studies, 1,324 in Biology and 1,188 in Economics.

The results indicate that cut-offs for college admissions will go high in all these subjects.

The other subjects in which students scored 100percentile were History (893), Hindi (875), Accountancy (422) and Geography (326), among others.

The debut edition of CUET-UG was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30 across 489 examination centers located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities abroad.

A total of 14,90,000 candidates had registered for the examination that witnessed 60% consolidated attendance in all six phases.

“Performance of every candidate has been evaluated using equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject,” the NTA said in a statement.

According to the testing agency, English also has the highest number of candidates scoring 95percentile and above at 33,627, followed by general test 24,030, Chemistry, 12,179, Mathematics, 11,942 and Physics 11,329.

The union government had in March announced that it would conduct CUET-UG, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and made its score a mandatory yardstick for all central universities while keeping it optional for others.

At least 90 universities are participating in CUET-UG this year.

Now the students will start registering to the online portals of individual universities they have applied for.

The Universities will prepare their cut off lists using CUET-UG scores and conduct individual counseling.

The students can check their individual scores on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/