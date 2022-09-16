CUET UG Result 2022: 90 universities participating; maximum rush for DU, BHU
According to the NTA data, each candidate has applied for at least five universities and for over 54,000 subject combinations
As many as 90 universities, including 44 central universities, are participating in the maiden Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Thursday night.
According to NTA data, the maximum number of applications were received for Delhi University (DU), followed by Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Allahabad University in the first year of the CUET-UG.
With around 20,000 students scoring 100percentile across 30 subjects, the universities are set to witness high competition for undergraduate admissions this year as well.
The debut edition of CUET-UG was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30 across 489 examination centers located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities abroad.
A total of 14,90,000 candidates had registered for the examination that witnessed over 60% consolidated attendance in all six phases.
As many as 6,63,776 applications were received by DU, 4.34lakh applications at BHU, and 2.62lakh at Allahabad University. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow has received 1.80lakh applications, Jamia Millia Islamia received 1.44lakh applications, and Jawaharlal Nehru University has received 67,546 applications.
Among the private universities, Jaipur-based Apex University received 1.01lakh applications, Galgotias University in Uttar Pradesh received 1.23lakh applications and IIMT University, also in the same state, received 1.68lakh applications.
The other central universities that have received over one lakh applications included Central University, Haryana (1.09lakh), Uttarakhand’s Hemvati Nandan Bahugana Garhwal University (1.11lakh) and Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh (1.40lakh).
Here are some of the popular participating universities.
Delhi University
Banaras Hindu University
Aligarh Muslim University
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
University of Allahabad
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
BR Ambedkar University (Delhi)
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
Visva- Bharati University
Jamia Hamdard
North-Eastern Hill University
Pondicherry University
Assam University
Tripura University
English and Foreign Languages University
Dr. Hari Singh Gour University
Central University of Gujrat
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
Central University of South Bihar
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
Central University of Kerala
KR Mangalam University
Central University of Kashmir
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of Odisha
