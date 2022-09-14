CUET UG Result 2022: Important notice on marks calculation, normalisation issued

CUET UG Result 2022: Ahead of declaring CUET UG 2022 result, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important notifications regarding how marks of the entrance test will be calculated and then normalised. Candidates can check the notifications on the exam portal, cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG Result 2022 live updates.

NTA has also decided to reopen the application form correction window allowing candidates to modify personal details submitted by them. This will be available till 10 am on September 15.

CUET UG was held for multiple subjects and at several shifts. In such a large test, to ensure that a student does not end up attempting a relatively difficult set of questions compared to another one, the agency has decided to use a normalisation process to calculate final scores and results.

“A Committee headed by Senior Professor from Indian Statistical Institution Delhi and comprising of Senior Professors from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and University of Delhi had detail deliberations to arrive at methodology,” NTA said.

The raw score of each candidate – actual marks secured by a candidate – in each subject will be normalised using the ‘equipercentile method’. For each subject for which the examination is held in multiple shifts, the raw score for each candidate will be converted into NTA score (percentile score & normalized score).

Unlike CUET-UG, other entrance examinations are limited to fewer subjects.

But in entrance tests such as CUET-UG which is conducted on different days and in multiple sessions for the same subject, it will give rise to multiple percentiles for each group of students, NTA said.

In addition to this, there are subjects such as Sports or Fine Arts, where some weightage (e.g. 25%) is given to the skill component by some universities.

“But, addition of raw marks in the skill component and the remaining weightage (75%) of percentile cannot be done to prepare the rank list because it would be similar to adding oranges to apples. A solution to this situation is the use of a method called the equipercentile method. In this method, percentile for each candidate is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session. This is done for every session across multiple days for the same subject. These percentiles are then equated, and converted into normalised marks. For sessions with smaller number of candidates, these are clubbed with bigger sessions,” the agency said.

