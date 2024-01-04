EPFO SSA final result out on recruitment.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced final results of the recruitment examination held for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates can check it on recruitment.nta.nic.in or use the link below. EPFO SSA final result announced on recruitment.nta.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The stage 1 examination of EPFO SSA took place on August 18, 21, 22 and 23, 2023. A total of 6,46,287 candidates registered for the examination, out of whom 2,46,725 appeared, NTA said.

A total of 26,777 candidates qualified in stage 1 and became eligible for the stage 2 examination or skill test which was held on November 19.

As many as 22,833 candidates took the skill test, it added.

“The candidature of the candidates is purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and other eligibility criteria at the organisation,” the result notice read.

The agency informed scores of the skill teat and category-wise cut-off marks will be announced within 30 days

For any query or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or write to NTA at epfore@nta.ac.in.