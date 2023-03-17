GATE 2023 result announced, here's list of subject-wise toppers

Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2023 result has been announced. Around 5.17 lakh took the test in 29 papers and of them, around 1 lakh or 18 per cent have qualified, organising institute IIT Kanpur said. Candidates can check their result and qualification status now on gate.iitk.ac.in. Individual scorecards will be made available by March 22. GATE result 2023 live updates.

GATE 2023 toppers list: Check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with GATE result, IIT Kanpur has also announced names of toppers in each subject. Here is the complete list:

GATE 2023 subject-wise toppers

Aerospace Engineering: JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI ( Marks: 73, Score: 988)

Agricultural Engineering: ANSHIKA RAI (49, 1,000)

Architecture and Planning: SHREYA BHARDWAJ (75.67, 1,000)

Biomedical Engineering: THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA (60, 1,000)

Biotechnology: AISHWARYA K (79.67, 1,000)

Chemical Engineering: ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR (92.67, 1,000)

Chemistry: ATANU DAS (72, 981)

Civil Engineering: SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA (83.11, 1,000)

Computer Science and Information Technology: JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE (93.67, 1,000)

Ecology and Evolution: KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI (84.33, 1,000)

Electrical Engineering: BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY (66, 1,000)

Electronics and Communication Engineering: SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL (90, 1,000)

Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics: ANSHUMAN (83.67, 952)

Environmental Science and Engineering: DEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL (64.33, 953)

Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics: SHUBHAM BANIK (85.67, 1,000)

Geology and Geophysics: Geology: MANISH SINGH (74, 1,000)

Geomatics Engineering: SAURAV KUMAR (66, 1,000)

Economics: V GAURAV (83.33, 989)

Psychology: DEEPTI DILIP MOAR (84, 1,000)

Linguistics: KEERTHANA NAIR (74.67, 1,000)

Philosophy: SREERAM K N (72.67, 1,000)

Sociology: TEJASVI KAMBOJ (73, 943)

English: SAYANTAN PAHARI (84.33, 1,000)

Instrumentation Engineering: AKASH SRIVASTAVA (78.33, 968)

Biochemistry & Botany: ADVITA SHARMA (73.33, 1,000)

Mathematics: SUVENDU KAR (50.33, 941)

Mechanical Engineering: ARYAN CHOUDHARY (90.67, 1,000)

Metallurgical Engineering: ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV (85.67, 973)

Mining Engineering: UDIT JAISWAL (63.33, 973)

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering: SHIVAM RANJAN (60, 1,000)

Petroleum Engineering: MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR (74.67, 963)

Physics: ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA (75, 1,000)

Production and Industrial Engineering: SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA (87.33, 938)

Statistics: NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN (73.67, 1,000)

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: AMIT KUMAR PANDEY (66, 1,000)