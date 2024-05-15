Goa SSC Results 2024: 92.38% pass Goa Class 10 exams, details here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 10 results on May 15, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results may visit the official website at results.gbshsegoa.net. Officials informed that the consolidated result sheet will be available for candidates to download from the school login on May 17, 2024, from 2 pm onwards. (photo by Sunil Ghosh)

According to the official notification, the SSC examination was conducted by GBSHSE between April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The Class 10 examination was carried out at 31 exam centres across the state.

A total of 18914 candidates appeared for the examination of whom 17473 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage of the Goa Class 10 examination 2024 is 92.38%. The pass percentage of girls is 92.93% ( 9596 students appeared, 8918 students passed) and the pass percentage of boys is 91.80% (9318students appeared and 8555 students passed).

The Class 12th final exam result was declared in April.17511 students appeared for the HSSC or Class 12 board examination, of whom 8276 were boys and 9235 were girls. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 was 85 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 81.59 per cent, and it was 88.6 per cent for girls. Commerce students recorded the highest pass percentage,90.78 per cent, followed by the students in the Arts stream (86.33 per cent) and then the Science stream students (82.41 per cent).

Steps to check Goa SSC results:

Visit the official website results.gbshsegoa.net

Find the link to check the class 10 result on the home page and click it

A new page opens up and students need to submit the required information

Once the details are submitted, you can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and download the page for future purposes

For more details, visit the official website.