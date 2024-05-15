 Goa SSC Results 2024: Goa Class 10 results out, here's how to check your score - Hindustan Times
Goa SSC Results 2024: Goa Class 10 results out, here's how to check your score

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 15, 2024 05:53 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website at results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the class 10 results on May 15, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website at results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Goa SSC examination was conducted by GBSHSE between April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The Class 10 examination was carried out at 31 exam centres across the state.(Santosh Kumar )
The Goa SSC examination was conducted by GBSHSE between April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The Class 10 examination was carried out at 31 exam centres across the state.

According to the official notification, the SSC examination was conducted by GBSHSE between April 1, 2024, to April 24, 2024. The Class 10 examination was carried out at 31 exam centres across the state.

GBSHSE officials declared the result along with details on the overall pass percentage, genderwise pass percentage, details regarding the number of students who attempted the exam and the number of students who passed the examination and other information.

Officials also informed that the consolidated result sheet will be available for candidates to download from the school login on May 17, 2024, from 2 pm onwards. Candidates can also check their results on the DigiLocker Portal apart from the official website.

Candidates who wish to check their score can go though the following mentioned steps:

Visit the official website results.gbshsegoa.net

Find the link to check the class 10 result on the home page and click it

A new page opens up and students need to submit the required information

Once the details are submitted, you can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and download the page for future purposes

For more details, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
