HPBOSE class 10 result 2021: List of websites to check HP board result

HPBOSE 10th (Matric) Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10 board exam result today. Here's a list of websites where students can check result.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:02 AM IST
HPBOSE class 10 result 2021: List of websites to check HP board result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10 board exam result today. Students can check the HPBOSE 10th result 11.30 am onwards.

HPBOSE 10th result website

HP board 10th result 2021 live updates

HPBOSE matric result 2021: List of websites to check result

Hpbose.org

Results.gov.in

Candidates should check the HP board 10th result from the official websites only.

Due to heavy traffic on the website, the result links often slow down immediately after the result is released. In such cases students should wait for a while and retry later. The results will remain available on the official website for a longer duration and candidates can check it with ease.

The HPBOSE has already promoted class 10 students to class 11. Today, the board will release the marksheet of the students. The board Chairman will hold a press conference at 11.30 am and following that the results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org.

