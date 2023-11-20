HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Haryana CET result
HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of the exam and the final answer key will be released on hssc.gov.in and nta.nic.in.
HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on November 13 closed the answer key objection window for the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023). Next, result of the exam and the final answer key will be released. Candidates should regularly visit websites hssc.gov.in and nta.nic.in for updates.
The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the commission at 798 exam centres of Haryana and Chandigarh. A total of 13,75,151 candidates were registered for the examination which is being held for 13,536 vacancies.
When available, direct links to check HSSC group D CET result and answer key will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
- Nov 20, 2023 12:09 PM IST
Haryana CET result 2023: Answer key released
Earlier this month, HSSC had released answer key of the group D CET and the objection window was closed on November 13. Final answer key and results are expected next.Nov 20, 2023 11:54 AM IST
HSSC group D result: Important websites
HSSC website for results: hssc.gov.in
NTA website: nta.nic.in
