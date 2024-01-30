IBPS PO Main result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Probationary Officers / Management Trainees' main exam result today, January 30. Candidates can download the IBPS PO mains result from the official website at ibps.in. Candidates can download the main exam results using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY). IBPS PO Mains Result 2024 Declared: Download Now

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3049 PO/MT vacancies. The call letters for the interview and the interview will be conducted in January/February 2024.The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

IBPS PO Main result 2024: Know how to download the result

To download the PO/MT result candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the PO Main result link

Key in your login details

Download the PO Moan result

Take print for future reference.