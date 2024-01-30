 IBPS PO Main result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS PO Main result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS PO Main result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 06:47 PM IST

Candidates can download the IBPS PO mains result from the official website at ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Probationary Officers / Management Trainees' main exam result today, January 30. Candidates can download the IBPS PO mains result from the official website at ibps.in. Candidates can download the main exam results using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

IBPS PO Mains Result 2024 Declared: Download Now
IBPS PO Mains Result 2024 Declared: Download Now

IBPS PO Mains result 2024

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3049 PO/MT vacancies. The call letters for the interview and the interview will be conducted in January/February 2024.The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

IBPS PO Main result 2024: Know how to download the result

To download the PO/MT result candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the PO Main result link

Key in your login details

Download the PO Moan result

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On