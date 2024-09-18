IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Office Assistant Prelims scores expected soon, updates here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the RRB Clerk Prelims result soon. The result and scorecards of the RRB PO Prelims exam have been announced and next, the institute is expected to publish Clerk Prelims results. Once announced, candidates can check the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) results at ibps.in....Read More

As seen during the RRB PO results, the institute is expected to first announce the RRB Clerk result and share the scorecards a few days later.

To download the prelims result, candidates need to use the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

As per the exam notification, the RRB Clerk Prelims result are tentatively scheduled for September. The Mains examination is expected to be held on October 6. Ahead of the Mains examination, the results of the Prelims round will be declared.

Tthe IBPS RRB PO Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for September 29

IBPS RRB Clerk and PO will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks.

Check live updates on RRB Clerk Prelims results below.