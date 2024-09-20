IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Office Assistant Prelims result awaited at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the result of the RRB Clerk Prelims examination soon. Once declared, candidates can check it on ibps.in. The institute has already announced the RRB PO Prelims results and the RRB Cler result is expected next. Candidates can check it using registration number/roll number and password/date of birth....Read More

The institute is expected to first declare the RRB Clerk result and share the scorecards a few days after that.

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result is tentatively scheduled for September but the exact date and time are not confirmed. The RRB Clerk Mains exam is likely to be held on October 6.

The RRB PO Mains exam is tentatively scheduled for September 29. Admit cards for the test have been released.

Through these two examinations, the IBPS will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks.

Follow live updates on RRB Clerk Prelims results below.