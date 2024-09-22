IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: How to check Office Assistant Prelims results when announced

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: How to check Office Assistant Prelims results expected soon at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The result of the Office Assistant (Preliminary) examination for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected soon. Once announced, candidates can check the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result 2024 on the official website, ibps.in. To check the IBPS RRB Clerk results, candidates need to use registration number or roll number and password or date of birth as login credentials. ...Read More

As seen during the RRB PO results, the institute is expected to announce the result first and share the scorecards with candidates a few days later.

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result was tentatively scheduled for September as per the exam notification. The exact date and time are not confirmed. The mains exam is likely to be held on October 6 and prelims result will be announced before that.

The RRB PO mains exam is tentatively scheduled for September 29. Results and scorecards of the RRB PO prelims exam have been announced. Admit cards for the mains test have been released.

IBPS RRB Clerk and PO will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks.

Check live updates on IBPS RRB Clerk result below-