ICAI CA May Result 2024: Final, Inter results declared at icai.nic.in, here's how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Final examination results 2024 on July 11, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and would like to check their results can visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA Final, inter exam results live updates CA Final Group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, 2024, and group 2 exams were held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024. The group 2 exams were conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final Group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, 2024, and group 2 exams were held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

Candidates who wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Results 2024:

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org

Look out for the link to check ICAI CA Result 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates who would like to check their results need o submit their login details in order to access the result page

On submitting the login credentials, results will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

