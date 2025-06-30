ICAI CA Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check May exam results when out

ICAI CA Result 2025 News Live Updates: Know when the result is expected

ICAI CA Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May exam results in July. When announced, candidates can check the ICAI CA result on icai.nic.in. There is no official confirmation about the ICAI result date but according to ex-CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, the results are expected by the first week of July, tentatively around July 3rd or 4th....Read More

“For those asking about the May 25 exam results, please note that, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July — tentatively around July 3rd or 4th,” he posted on X.

The ICAI will officially confirm the May result date and time through a notification.

ICAI May examinations were held from May 2 to 14. The CA Inter group 1 exam was scheduled for May 3, 5 and 7. The group 2 exam was scheduled for May 9, 11 and 14. The final exam for group 1 was held on May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was scheduled for May 8 10 and 13.

However, exams scheduled for May 9-14 were postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions.

After the official announcement, candidates can check the ICAI result on the website using their user IDs and passwords. These are the steps they need to follow-

ICAI CA result 2025: Steps to check scores when announced

Go to the official website for ICAI result- icai.nic.in.

Open the May 2025 exam result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.