ICAI Result 2023 Live: CA Final, Inter May results releasing tomorrow at icai.nic.in

ICAI Result 2023 Live Updates: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare ICAI Result 2023 on July 5, 2023. The CA Final and Inter May results will be announced tomorrow and can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in. ICAI Result 2023 Live Updates: CA Final, Inter May results, direct link, toppers at icai.nic.in, icai.org (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

As per the official notice, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number along with their roll numbers.

The CA Inter and Final examination was conducted in May 2023. The exam was started on May 2 and ended on May 18, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details.