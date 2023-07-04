Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI Result 2023 Live: CA Final, Inter May results releasing tomorrow at icai.nic.in
ICAI Result 2023 Live: CA Final, Inter May results releasing tomorrow at icai.nic.in

Jul 04, 2023 07:11 PM IST
ICAI Result 2023 Live Updates: CA Final, Inter May results releasing on July 5, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

ICAI Result 2023 Live Updates: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare ICAI Result 2023 on July 5, 2023. The CA Final and Inter May results will be announced tomorrow and can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number along with their roll numbers. 

The CA Inter and Final examination was conducted in May 2023. The exam was started on May 2 and ended on May 18, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 07:11 PM IST

    CA final result 2023: Websites to check 

    icai.org 

    icai.nic.in

  • Jul 04, 2023 06:33 PM IST

    ICAI CA final result: When, where to check results?

    Date: July 5, 2023

    Where: icai.nic.in

  • Jul 04, 2023 06:17 PM IST

    CA final result: Steps to check marks 

    Go to icai.nic.in.

    On the home page, open the link for CA Final or Inter result.

    Enter registration number and roll number.

    Submit and download marks sheet.

  • Jul 04, 2023 06:02 PM IST

    ICAI result May 2023: Details required to check result

    Roll number and ICAI registration number are required to check CA Final, Inter November 2022 results on icai.nic.in.

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:52 PM IST

    CA result May 2023: Toppers names to be announced 

    Along with the declaration of CA result May 2023, the toppers names will also be announced. The names of the toppers can be checked on the official website of ICAI. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:42 PM IST

    ICAI result 2023: Check official tweet here 

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:33 PM IST

    CA result 2023: Exam dates 

    The Inter course examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. The final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The intermediate and final course examination was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm on different days.

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    ICAI result announcement: Login credentials needed to check results 

    Keep your roll number and registration number ready to check ICAI CA Final and Inter results on icai.nic.in and icai.org.

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:22 PM IST

    CA result 2023 date: July 5 

    CA result 2023 date is July 5. The time of announcement of results have not been shared by the Institute yet. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:17 PM IST

    Inter CA result May 2023: What official notice reads?

    As per the official notice, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    ICAI CA inter result 2023: How to check scores?

    Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

    Click on ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final links available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:08 PM IST

    CA inter result 2023: Where to check 

    CA inter result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in after it is out.

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:03 PM IST

    ICAI inter result: Date and Time 

    Date: July 5, 2023 

    Time: Not announced 

