ICAI Result 2024 Live: Check updates on CA Foundation September exam results

ICAI Result 2024 Live: Updates on CA Foundation September results

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation results in due course of time. When declared, the results will be available at icai.nic.in. An official confirmation regarding the ICAI CA Foundation result date and time is awaited. According to CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, the CA Foundation result is expected before Diwali and Inter results by mid-November. ...Read More

The institute conducted the CA Foundation exam on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The Intermediate exam for group 1 was held on September 12, 14, and 17 for and on September 19, 21, and 23, 2024, for group 2. How to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 Go to icai.org. Open the CA Foundation result link given on the home page. Enter your login credentials. Submit and download your result. Check live updates on ICAI CA Foundation results below-