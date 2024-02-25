ICSI CS Professional December results out, how to check scores

ICSI December 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme examination held in December 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards from the website icsi.edu. ICSI CS result live updates ICSI CS Professional December results out

ICSI CS Professional result 2024: Direct link

To check ICSI CS Professional results, candidates are required to use their roll and registration numbers as login credentials.

Results of the ICSI CS Executive examination will also be declared today. Candidates can check it on icsi.edu at 2 pm.

How to check ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2023 result

Go to icsi.edu. Open the CS Professional result link Enter your credentials and log in. Check your result and download marks sheet.

The institute has informed that marks sheets of the Professional course examination will be delivered at registered addresses of candidates.

"The Result-cum-Morks Statement for Professional Progromme Exominotion will be despatched to the Condidotes at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. ln case the physical copy of Result-cum-Morks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," it said.

This facility is not available for the CS Executive course. Only online marks sheets will be provided to them.

The next Executive and Professional course examinations will be held from June 1 to 10, 2024. Online application forms will be released on February 26.