ICSI Result Dec 2023 Live: CS Executive, Professional December results today

ICSI Result Dec 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the December session results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive programme examination today, February 25, 2024. Candidates can check their scores on icsi.edu, when announced. Results of the ICSI CS Professional examination will be announced at 11 am, and for the CS Executive examination, it will be out at 2 pm. ...Read More
Online marks sheets of the Executive programme will be released on icsi.edu right after the declaration of results and no physical copy of the same will be issued, the institute said.
However, in the case of the Professional programme, marks sheets will be sent to the registered addresses of candidates, it added.
Candidates are advised to keep their application numbers ready. This information, along with date of birth will be required to check results and download the online marks sheets.
