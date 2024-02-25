ICSI to announce CS Professional, Executive December results today

ICSI December 2023: Result of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) Examinations, December 2023 will be announced today, February 25, 2024. The ICSI CS Professional result will be out at 11 am and CS Executive course exam results will be declared at 2 pm, the institute said. Candidates can check their scores and download marks sheets from the institute website, icsi.edu. ICSI CS December 2023 result live updates. ICSI CS Professional, Executive December results today on icsi.edu (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After the announcement of CS Executive course result, subject-wise break up of marks and formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded to the institute's website. Executive course candidates will not receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

However, in the case of the Professional course, marks sheets will be sent to candidates.

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

The next examination for the Executive (syllabus 2017 and 2022) and Professional courses will be held from June 1 to 10, 2024. Online application forms will be released on February 26, the institute said.