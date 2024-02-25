ICSI CS Results 2023: Here are the rank holders of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme December session

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the December session results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme and Executive Programme on its official website www.icsi.edu on Sunday . The results can be downloaded by candidates using their seventeen-number registration and roll numbers. While the CS Professional Programme results were released at 11 AM, the results for the CS Executive Programme were declared at 2 PM. ICSI CS Result 2023: Meet the rank holders of CS Professional Programme and and CS Executive Programme of December session. (icsi.edu)

As per the latest results, a total of 12 candidates bagged a spot in the rank holder list of the Professional Programme Examinations. The first three spots were concealed by Manisha Murarimohan Ghosh who secured the first rank, followed by Aditi Jain who got a second rank, and Khushi Mukesh Jain in the third rank.

Likewise, in the old syllabus of the Executive Programme examination, a total of 10 candidates secured a spot on the merit list. While Maalolan Murali got the first rank, Dedhiya Aastha Nilesh secured the second rank, followed by Shah Veerati Vijesh.

14 candidates made it to the list of rank holders in the new syllabus of the Executive Programme examination. The first three positions were secured by Vanisha Singh who got the first rank, Arya Agrawal in the second position, and Nupur Saini who bagged the third rank.

