ICSI announces CS Executive December exam results, link to check scores

ICSI December 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Sunday announced the Company Secretary (CS) Executive course (syllabus 2017 and 2022) examination results. Candidates can go to the institute website, icsi.edu and check their scores. ICSI CS result 2023 live updates. ICSI announces CS Executive December exam results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Following are the toppers of ICSI CS December 2023 results:

New course

Rank 1: Maalolan Murali

Rank 2: Dedhiya AAstha Nilesh

Rank 3: Shah Veerati Vijesh

Old course

Rank 1: Vanisha Singh

Arya Agarwal

Nupur Saini

Candidates can download their results using their registration number and roll number.

The institute has informed that marks sheets along with subject-wise break up of marks will be uploaded to the website icsi.edu after the announcement of results. No physical copies of marks sheets will be sent to the candidates.

Results of the CS Professional course examination were declared earlier today. Manisha Murarimohan Ghose has topped the Professional examination, while Aditi Jain and Khushi Mukesh Jain came second and third, respectively.

ICSI CS Executive result: 2017 syllabus

ICSI CS Executive result: 2022 syllabus

Steps to check ICSI CS Executive December 2023 result

Go to icsi.edu. Open the CS Executive result link for your course. Enter your registration number and roll number. Log in to the website and download the scorecard.

The next CS Executive (syllabus 2017 and 2022) and Professional exams will be held from June 1 to 10, 2024. Application forms will be released on February 26, the institute said.