ICSI CS professional & executive programme results on August 25, how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June 2022 session on August 25, 2022.

Once announced, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website icsi.edu.

The result of the professional programme is scheduled to be announced at 11 am on August 25, 2022. While, the result of the executive programme is scheduled to be announced at 2 pm on the same date.

The result as well as candidate’s subject-wise breakup of marks will be made available.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the official website immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.” reads the official result announcement notice.

Next examination for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21, 2022 to December 30, 2022.

Online Examination enrollment form along with requisite Examination fee for the same can be submitted from August 26, 2022.

ICSI results: How to check

Visit the official website isci.edu

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your credentials and submit

Your result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes