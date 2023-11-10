close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: ICSI CSEET November results releasing today at icsi.edu
Live

CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: ICSI CSEET November results releasing today at icsi.edu

Nov 10, 2023 10:33 AM IST
OPEN APP

CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: ICSI CSEET November results releasing today. Follow the blog for updates.

CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICSI CSEET Result 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), November, 2023 Session can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The results will be declared at 2 pm today.

icsi cseet result 2023 live updates: cseet November results, direct link, merit list, how to check at icsi.edu
icsi cseet result 2023 live updates: cseet November results, direct link, merit list, how to check at icsi.edu

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on November 4 and 6, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

The result along with e-Result-cum-Marks Statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available to the Candidates for download via website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of the result on November 10, 2023. No physical copy of result-cum-marks sheet will be issued to the candidates. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2023: What official notice reads

    The offcial notice reads, “The result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 4th November, 2023 and 6th November, 2023 is scheduled to be declared on Friday, the 10th November, 2023 at 02:00 P.M. through the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu.”

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result November 2023: List of websites

    icsi.edu

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    CSEET Result Nov 2023: Official Notice Here

    Direct link to check official notice of CSEET Result Nov 2023 

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Know about marks statement

    The result along with e-Result-cum-Marks Statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available to the Candidates for download via website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of the result on November 10, 2023.

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    CSEET Result November: Exam dates

    CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on November 4 and 6, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    CSEET Result date: Today, November 10

    CSEET Result date is November 10, 2023. The results will be announced at 2 pm today.

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    CSEET Result 2023: How to check

    Go to the website icsi.edu.

    The result login window will be displayed on the home page.

    Enter your credentials and submit.

    Check your CSEET result.

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    CSEET Result: Where to check

    Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), November, 2023 Session can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

  • Nov 10, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Date and time

    Date: November 10, 2023

    Time: 2 pm

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out