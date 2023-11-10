CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: ICSI CSEET November results releasing today at icsi.edu

CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release ICSI CSEET Result 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), November, 2023 Session can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The results will be declared at 2 pm today. icsi cseet result 2023 live updates: cseet November results, direct link, merit list, how to check at icsi.edu

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on November 4 and 6, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

The result along with e-Result-cum-Marks Statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available to the Candidates for download via website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of the result on November 10, 2023. No physical copy of result-cum-marks sheet will be issued to the candidates. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.