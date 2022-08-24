IGNOU June TEE Results 2022 declared, direct link here

Indira Gandhi Nation Open University has declared IGNOU June TEE Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Term End examinations in June can check their respective results on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

While speaking to HT Digital, IGNOU spokesperson said that this result is only for papers whose exams have been held and only of those students whose papers have been checked.

The examination commenced on July 22 and will end on September 5, 2022. The exam is conducted at 831 examination centres across the country including 18 overseas centres and 82 centres in Jails for Jail Inmates. More than 7.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow these steps given below to check their respective results.

Direct link to check IGNOU June TEE Results 2022

IGNOU June TEE Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU June TEE Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.