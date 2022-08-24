IGNOU June term-end exam results 2022 declared at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June term-end exam results 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results for June Term End Examination 2022 on August 24, 2022. Interested candidates can now check their result at the official website ignou.ac.in.

The exams began on July 20, 2022 for various Academic Programmes offered by the University.

IGNOU established 831 examination centres including 18 overseas centres and 82 centres in Jails for Jail Inmates.

Hall Tickets were issued to 769482 eligible students who applied for appearing in the Term-end Examinations.

Students can access the result using their enrolment number. The exams will be concluded on September 5, 2022.

The result is declared for candidates who have appeared for the TEE exams till date and whose papers have been marked by the university, said IGNOU spokesperson.

Here’s how to check results

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link “June 2022 Term End Examination Result Declared”

Key in your enrolment number and submit

IGNOU TEE 2022 result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Here’s the direct link, click here.