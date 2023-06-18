IIT JEE Advanced 2023 results: Here is list of top 10 rank holders

JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers' List: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, a candidate from the Hyderabad zone has got the all India first rank in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati informed on Sunday while announcing JEE Advanced 2023 result on June 18, 2023. These results can be soon checked on jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2023 live updates

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 results: Here is the list of top 10 rank holders

Reddy has secured 341 marks out of 360.

Among female candidates, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree has topped the exam with 298 marks. She also belongs to the IIT Hyderabad zone and her all India rank is 56.

Notably, six among the top ten candidates who have featured in the common rank list are from the IIT Hyderabad zone and two each are from IIT Delhi and Roorkee zones.

Top 10 Candidates in Common Rank List

1.Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy (IIT Hyderabad zone)

2.Ramesh Surya Theja (IIT Hyderabad zone)

3. Rishi Karla (IIT Roorkee zone)

4.Raghav Goyal (IIT Roorkee zone)

5.Addagada Venkata Sivaram ((IIT Hyderabad zone)

6.Prabhav Khandelwal (IIT Delhi zone)

7.Bikkina Abhinav Chowddary ((IIT Hyderabad zone)

8.Malay Kedia (IIT Delhi zone)

9.Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy ((IIT Hyderabad zone)

10.Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy ((IIT Hyderabad zone)

A total of 43773 candidates have cleared the highly-competitive exam this year. Of them, 36264 are male and 7509 are female candidates. The overall attendance in both papers was of 180372 candidates.

Hyderabad zone had the best success rate, with 10,432 candidates clearing the exam. This was followed by IIT Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Roorkee and Guwahati zones.

In addition to the highest representation in the top ten list of common ranks and qualified candidates, the IIT Hyderabad zone also had most number of candidates within top 100-500 ranks.

