JAC 10th Matric Results 2024 Date & Time: Jharkhand Board Class 10 results tomorrow

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Matric results 2024 will be released on April 19, 2024. Students can check the scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in once the board releases the results. The JAC Matric results 2024 is expected to be released on April 19, 2024.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a board official, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 10th or Matric examination results at 11.30 am on April 19, 2024.

Once Jharkhand Board Class 10 results are declared on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in, students will be able to check the results using their roll codes and roll numbers.

The matric exams were conducted from February 6th to 26th, 2024, and more than 4 lakh students appeared for the exam which was conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM.

In order to pass, students will need to secure a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage. In 2023, JAC released the Matric results on May 23. The overall pass percentage was 95.38 percent in the matric exams.

How to check JAC 10th matric results:

* Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

* Open the Matric result result link on the home page

* Enter your credentials and log in

* Check your result

* Download your results and keep a printout for further need