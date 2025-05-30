JEE Advanced Result 2025: IIT JEE results, final answer key releasing next week at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, will release the JEE Advanced Result 2025 next week. The IIT JEE results, final answer key, will be released on June 2, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2025 can check the results when out on the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. The result link will be activated at 10 am. JEE Advanced Result 2025: IIT JEE results, final answer key releasing next week

The JEE Advanced examination was held on May 18, 2025. The exam was held for two papers- Paper I was held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The candidate responses was released on May 22 and the provisional answer key was released on May 26, 2025. The objection window was closed on May 27, 2025.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test 2025 will begin on June 2 and will close on June 3, 2025. The AAT exam will be held on June 5, 2025 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon and the results will be announced on June 8, 2025.

The JoSAA counselling registration process will begin on June 3, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.