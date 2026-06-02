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JEE Advanced Result 2026: Darsh Sikka from ALLEN tops Delhi, secures AIR 10

JEE Advanced Result 2026 announced on June 1. Darsh Sikka from ALLEN is the Delhi topper. He secured All India Rank 10. 

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 03:42 pm IST
By HT Education Desk
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The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, declared the JEE Advanced Result 2026 on June 1. Darsh Sikka is the Delhi-NCR topper, securing an All India Rank of 10.

Darsh Sikka

A resident of Delhi, Darsh had appeared for the JEE Mains examination and secured an All India Rank 53 by scoring in the 99.99th percentile. Born to doctor parents, Darsh was a bright student since childhood. He scored 97 per cent in both Class 10 and Class 12.

As per a press statement issued by ALLEN, Darsh explains that strong concepts, consistent practice and proper guidance are the keys to achieving any major goal. He further said that everyone assumed that he would go into the medical field like his parents, but math has always been his favourite subject, and this interest led him to decide to prepare for the JEE.

'I always focused on understanding the subject, not memorising. Regular tests, analysing them, and working on my weaknesses were crucial parts of my preparation", said Daksh.

Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female candidate with a CRL of77. Arohi obtained 280 out of 360 marks.

The examination was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam consisted of 2 papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande tops in female category- list here

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2026. The final answer key was released on June 1, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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