JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main result 2022 for paper 2 on September 1. candidates who took the JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) can check their result on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check their JEE Main Paper 2 result through their application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) was conducted on July 30.

Here's the direct link to check the JEE Main Paper 2 result.

JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2”

Key in your log in details

Check your result

Download and take print out for future reference.