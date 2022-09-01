JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
JEE Main 2022 paper 2 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main result 2022 for paper 2 on September 1. candidates who took the JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) can check their result on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can check their JEE Main Paper 2 result through their application number and date of birth.
The JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) was conducted on July 30.
Here's the direct link to check the JEE Main Paper 2 result.
JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result: How to check
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2”
Key in your log in details
Check your result
Download and take print out for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics