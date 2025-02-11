JEE Main 2025 Result: 14 candidates score 100 NTA, only 1 female in the list

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 2025 are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of JEE Main Session 1 2025, that conducted in computer mode in 13 languages, on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Result 2025 Live Updates When it comes to the state with the highest number of candidates with 100 NTA score, Rajasthan has secured the first position. (Sudipta Banerjee/ANI)

The examination was also conducted in 15 cities outside India- Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

As per the official NTA website, 14 candidates secured 100 NTA score in paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech). Among them, there is only 1 female candidate who secured a 100 NTA score. SAI MANOGNA GUTHIKONDA of ANDHRA PRADESH is the only female candidate to secure NTA 100.

When it comes to the state with the highest number of candidates with 100 NTA score, Rajasthan has secured the first position.

Category wise toppers:

With regards to category wise toppers, NTA informed that 12 General Category toppers scored 100 NTA.

Candidate Parth Sehra is the topper from the ST category with an NTA score of 99.97. Kotipalli Yaswanth Satwik who graduated class 12 from Andhra Pradesh is the GEN-EWS Category topper with 99.9968125 NTA score. DAKSH who graduated class 12 from Delhi (NCT)is the OBC-NCL Category topper with 100 NTA score. Shreyas Lohiya who graduated class 12 from Uttar Pradesh is the SC Category topper with 100 NTA score. Harshal Gupta who graduated class 12 from Chhattisgarh is the PwBD Category topper with 99.9545990 NTA score.

NTA also informed that the results of 39 candidates were not declared as they were found to be indulging in unfair means.

