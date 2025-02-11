Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Main 2025 Result: 14 candidates score 100 NTA, only 1 female in the list

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2025 08:30 PM IST

As per the official NTA website, 14 candidates secured 100 NTA score in paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech).

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 2025 are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of JEE Main Session 1 2025, that conducted in computer mode in 13 languages, on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Result 2025 Live Updates

When it comes to the state with the highest number of candidates with 100 NTA score, Rajasthan has secured the first position. (Sudipta Banerjee/ANI)
When it comes to the state with the highest number of candidates with 100 NTA score, Rajasthan has secured the first position. (Sudipta Banerjee/ANI)

The examination was also conducted in 15 cities outside India- Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

As per the official NTA website, 14 candidates secured 100 NTA score in paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech). Among them, there is only 1 female candidate who secured a 100 NTA score. SAI MANOGNA GUTHIKONDA of ANDHRA PRADESH is the only female candidate to secure NTA 100.

Also Read: JEE main results 2025: 10 key takeaways from JEE main 2025 results

When it comes to the state with the highest number of candidates with 100 NTA score, Rajasthan has secured the first position.

Category wise toppers:

With regards to category wise toppers, NTA informed that 12 General Category toppers scored 100 NTA.

Candidate Parth Sehra is the topper from the ST category with an NTA score of 99.97. Kotipalli Yaswanth Satwik who graduated class 12 from Andhra Pradesh is the GEN-EWS Category topper with 99.9968125 NTA score. DAKSH who graduated class 12 from Delhi (NCT)is the OBC-NCL Category topper with 100 NTA score. Shreyas Lohiya who graduated class 12 from Uttar Pradesh is the SC Category topper with 100 NTA score. Harshal Gupta who graduated class 12 from Chhattisgarh is the PwBD Category topper with 99.9545990 NTA score.

NTA also informed that the results of 39 candidates were not declared as they were found to be indulging in unfair means.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2025 results declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download scorecards here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On