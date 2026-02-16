JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination can check their results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains Result 2026 is available on the NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in. (AI-generated image)

As per NTA statistics, the attendance for the B.E./B.Tech paper stood at 96.26%, indicating strong participation among candidates this session.

How to check JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 1 To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1” link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Enter application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Download the scorecard and keep multiple printouts for future reference, as it will be required during counselling and admission. The scorecard will include key details such as candidate name, roll number and application number, parents’ details, state code of eligibility, subject-wise percentile scores, total percentile, All India Rank, category rank, and JEE Advanced qualifying status. Candidates are advised to verify all details and contact NTA in case of any discrepancy.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. Paper 1 was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm. The provisional answer key was released on February 4 and the objection window closed on February 6.

Percentile calculation, expected cutoffs and what happens next Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts with varying difficulty levels, NTA uses a normalisation process to calculate percentiles. The percentile is calculated using the formula:

Percentile = (Number of candidates with score less than or equal to yours / Total candidates in the session) × 100.

Based on exam difficulty analysis, experts expect that for moderate shifts, around 160 to 170 marks may correspond to the 99 percentile, for easier shifts about 185 to 200 marks, and for more difficult shifts about 140 to 155 marks.

JEE Main results are used for admission to engineering colleges across India, including NITs, IIITs and GFTIs, and for determining eligibility for JEE Advanced for IIT admissions. Many private universities and several state counselling processes also consider JEE Main scores.

The expected qualifying cutoff percentile for JEE Advanced is estimated to be around 93 to 95 for the General category and about 80 to 82 for GEN-EWS candidates. For OBC, SC, ST and PwD categories, the expected qualifying percentile is about 79 to 81, 61 to 64, 48 to 50, and 0.001 to 1.0 respectively.