JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Final answer key, Session 1 results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The Paper I exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The JEE Mains provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2026. The link to raise objections was closed on February 6, 2026.

