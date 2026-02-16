JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Final answer key, Session 1 results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Joint Entrance Examination results for Session 1 will be out today, February 16. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will declare the JEE Main Result 2026 on February 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will also be released with the Session 1 results on the official website....Read More
The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The Paper I exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
The JEE Mains provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2026. The link to raise objections was closed on February 6, 2026.
Follow the blog for latest updates on final answer key, result, direct link, scorecard, how to check here.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Steps to download scorecards when out
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main 2026 Result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: How final answer key and results will be evaluated?
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared on NTA website. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) and recorded response(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) - 2026 will be entertained.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: About evaluation of multiple-choice questions
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Evaluation of multiple-choice questions for Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computation of the result of JEE (Main) – 2026. In Paper 2(A), the marks obtained by the candidates after digital evaluation of Drawing Test will be added to the total marks. For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Compilation and display of NTA Score for Session 1 of Paper-1
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The Session 1 of JEE (Main) - 2026 Paper-1 will be conducted in multi-shifts, and the NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA scores for all the registered candidates will be declared on the website. This will comprise the NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) and the total in B.E. / B. Tech of Session 1 of Paper 1 of JEE (Main) – 2026.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Where to check final answer key
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: How to download final answer key?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main 2026 Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the final key.
Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Compilation and display of NTA Score for Session 1 of Paper 2A or Paper 2B
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Since JEE (Main) - 2026 Paper-2A (B. Arch) or Paper-2B (B. Planning) will be conducted in two sessions, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA scores for all the shifts of Session-1 will be declared on the website. This will comprise the NTA scores for each of the three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing Test or Planning Based Test) and the total in Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper 2B (B. Planning) of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2026.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Official website
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: How to download scorecard?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE.
Click on JEE Mains Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: When was provisional answer key released?
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The JEE Mains provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2026. The link to raise objections was closed on February 6, 2026.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Exam shift details
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The Paper I exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Session 1 exam dates
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Final answer key to release with results
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The final answer key will also be released with the Session 1 results on the official website.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Where to check Session 1 results?
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Date and time
JEE Mains Result 2026 Date: February 16, 2026
JEE Mains Result 2026 Time: Unknown