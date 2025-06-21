Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
JEECUP Result 2025 Date: UPJEE Polytechnic results today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 21, 2025 08:42 AM IST

JEECUP Result 2025: When declared, candidates can check their marks on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Result 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic result 2025 today, June 21. This date was mentioned in the examination schedule

JEECUP Result 2025 Date: UPJEE Polytechnic results today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JEECUP Result 2025 Date: UPJEE Polytechnic results today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When declared, candidates can check their marks on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

Also read: RPF Constable result 2025 out at RRB websites, links to check scores, cut-offs

Ahead of results, JEECUP released the provisional answer key of the entrance test and invited objections from candidates up to June 15. 

To submit an objection, candidates had to pay a processing fee of 100 per question. If the candidate's claim is found to be correct, the fee will be returned, and the error will be rectified, JEECUP said. 

UPJEE Polytechnic result 2025 will be based on the final answer key.

JEECUP Result 2025: How to check UPJEE Polytechnic scores

Candidates can check and download their scores by following the steps mentioned below-

1. Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Open the UPJEE Polytechnic result link displayed on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and check the result.

Along with the results, JEECUP is also expected to share the category-wise cut-off marks and other details. Candidates who score equal to or more than the cut-off marks will be considered qualified. They can participate in the online counselling process. 

JEECUP counselling schedule and rules will be shared later.

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

This year, JEECUP conducted the entrance test  from June 5 to June 13, 2025. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
