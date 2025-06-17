Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional key released, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 17, 2025 09:09 AM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the JEECUP entrance test can download the provisional key from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)  released the provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination or UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the JEECUP entrance test can download the provisional key from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.  Also read: UP BEd JEE Result 2025 Live Updates

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional key out(Official website, screenshot)
Here is the direct link to download the JEECUP or UPJEE 2025 answer key. 

The council has also opened the window to raise objections. Candidates can submit their objections up to June 15, 2025.

To raise an objection, candidates must pay a processing fee of 100 per question. If the candidate's claim is found to be correct, the fee will be returned to them, and the error will be rectified.

Also read: MHT CET result 2025 out live updates

Steps to download JEECUP answer key 2025

1. Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Open the ‘Questions- Answer Key Matching and Objections for All Group’ link given on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and check the provisional answer key.

UPJEE 2025 was conducted from June 5 to June 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Exam and College Guide
