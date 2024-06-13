JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 results declared, here's the direct link to check J&K class 10th scores

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of the Class 10th exam on June _, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 10th results LIVE updates Candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject and overall to pass the exams.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Along with the Class 10th results, officials also shared information on pass percentage and other details. Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login details like roll number and registration number to view the results.

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The JKBOSE Class 10th exams were held from March 11, 2024, to April 4, 2024, in the soft zone and from April 4, 2024, to May 9, 2024, in the hard zone. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards.

Steps to check Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10th results:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Look out for the link to check Class 10th results on the home page and click it

Submit the login details like roll number, registration number

On submitting the login details, results can be viewed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the result and take a print out for further needs

For more information, visit the official website.