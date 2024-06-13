 JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 results declared, here's the direct link to check J&K class 10th scores - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 results declared, here's the direct link to check J&K class 10th scores

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 13, 2024 05:54 PM IST

Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login details like roll number and registration number to view the results.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of the Class 10th exam on June _, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 10th results LIVE updates

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject and overall to pass the exams.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
Along with the Class 10th results, officials also shared information on pass percentage and other details. Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login details like roll number and registration number to view the results.

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The JKBOSE Class 10th exams were held from March 11, 2024, to April 4, 2024, in the soft zone and from April 4, 2024, to May 9, 2024, in the hard zone. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards.

Direct Link to check JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2024

Steps to check Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10th results:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Look out for the link to check Class 10th results on the home page and click it

Submit the login details like roll number, registration number

On submitting the login details, results can be viewed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the result and take a print out for further needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
New Delhi
Thursday, June 13, 2024
