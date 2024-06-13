JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 result likely soon

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 10th result soon. Officials of the board on Monday told HT that the JKBOSE 10th result is expected to be announced tin the next two days. When released, candidates can check it on jkbose.nic. using the roll number and registration number. ...Read More

In a post on its official X (Twitter) page, the JKBOSE on Monday said that rumours regarding the declaration of her Class 10 result are not true.

“As and when the results will be declared, the same will be updated on our official website i.e. http://jkbose.nic.in,” the board informed.

How to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2024

Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board (JKBOSE), jkbose.nic.in.

Open the results tab given on the home page and then then open the Class 10 result link.

Find and click on the JKBOSE 10th result 2024 link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check and download the Class 10 result.

This year, the JKBOSE 10th exam was held from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone and from April 4 to May 9, 2024 in the hard zone. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards. The results of the JKBOSE Class 12 final exam has been announced. A candidate must score at least 33 per cent marks to pass the exam.

(With inputs from Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)