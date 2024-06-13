JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 result likely soon
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 10th result soon. Officials of the board on Monday told HT that the JKBOSE 10th result is expected to be announced tin the next two days. When released, candidates can check it on jkbose.nic. using the roll number and registration number. ...Read More
In a post on its official X (Twitter) page, the JKBOSE on Monday said that rumours regarding the declaration of her Class 10 result are not true.
“As and when the results will be declared, the same will be updated on our official website i.e. http://jkbose.nic.in,” the board informed.
How to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2024
Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board (JKBOSE), jkbose.nic.in.
Open the results tab given on the home page and then then open the Class 10 result link.
Find and click on the JKBOSE 10th result 2024 link.
Enter your login credentials.
Check and download the Class 10 result.
This year, the JKBOSE 10th exam was held from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone and from April 4 to May 9, 2024 in the hard zone. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards. The results of the JKBOSE Class 12 final exam has been announced. A candidate must score at least 33 per cent marks to pass the exam.
(With inputs from Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Exams held in March-April-May, results expected soon
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The JKBOSE conducted the Class 10 exam in March-April in the soft zone and in April-May for hard zone students. The results will be announced next.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: What board said about rumours
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The JKBOSE on Monday said that rumours regarding the declaration of the Class 10 result are not true.
“As and when the results will be declared, the same will be updated on our official website i.e. http://jkbose.nic.in,” the board said.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: How many marks are required to pass the Class 10 exam
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: To pass the Class 10 exam, Jammu and Kashmir board students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The result is expected to be announced today or tomorrow.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check Class 10 results
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Students must use the following login credentials to check the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 result online-
- Roll number
- Registration number.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check JKBOSE Class 10 result
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Once announced, the students can check the JK board Class 10 results on the board's official website, jkbose.nic.in.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: What board officials said
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Officials of the JKBOSE on Monday told that the Class 10 result is expected to be announced in the next two days. However, the exact date and time are not confirmed yet.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: JK board Class 10 result expected soon
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir board (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results soon.