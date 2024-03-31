Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced JNVST 2024 Result for Class 6 and Class 9. Students who have appeared for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can check the results on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2024 Result Declared: How to check Class 6, 9 results

To check the results, students of Class 6 or Class 9 will require roll number and date of birth. The steps given below will help the students to check their Class 6 or Class 9 results easily.

Direct link to check Class 6, 9 results

Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST Class 6, Class 9 result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

The JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6 was conducted in two phases- Phase I was conducted on November 4 and Phase II was conducted on January 20, 2024 and Class 9 was conducted on February 10, 2024. The medium of language for examination was English/Hindi. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NVS.