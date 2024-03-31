 JNVST 2024 Result Declared : How to check Class 6, 9 results - Hindustan Times
JNVST 2024 Result Declared : How to check Class 6, 9 results

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 31, 2024 01:27 PM IST

JNVST 2024 Result has been declared. The steps to check results is given here.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced JNVST 2024 Result for Class 6 and Class 9. Students who have appeared for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can check the results on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST 2024 Result Declared: How to check Class 6, 9 results
JNVST 2024 Result Declared: How to check Class 6, 9 results

To check the results, students of Class 6 or Class 9 will require roll number and date of birth. The steps given below will help the students to check their Class 6 or Class 9 results easily.

Direct link to check Class 6, 9 results

JNVST 2024 Result Declared: How to check Class 6, 9 results

  • Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Class 6, Class 9 result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

The JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6 was conducted in two phases- Phase I was conducted on November 4 and Phase II was conducted on January 20, 2024 and Class 9 was conducted on February 10, 2024. The medium of language for examination was English/Hindi. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NVS.

Exam and College Guide
