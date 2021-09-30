Just 11% of private, correspondence students pass CBSE Class 12 compartment exam

Just 11% of the private and correspondence candidates who registered for Class 12 examination have passed, the CBSE announced on Wednesday.

According to data shared by CBSE, a total of 94.405 students registered for the exams. Of these, 58,356 students were private candidates, 34,317 were regular ones and the remaining 1732 were patrachar or correspondence students.

“Regular category candidates were already declared pass, and appeared in this examination for the purpose of improving their performance,” the CBSE said in a statement.

Of the 58,356 private candidates only 9,851 passed and 13,979 received compartment. Of the 1,732 correspondence students, only 902 passed and 248 secured compartment.

The compartment examination for class 12 was conducted between August 25 and September 15. The exam was held in 1,399 examination centres across the country and abroad.

The CBSE Class 12 board annual exam results were declared on July 30 this year. Around 1.5 million students had registered for CBSE Class 12 exams 2021. The exam for Class 12 had to be cancelled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. The board later formed a committee to prepare the Class 12 evaluation criteria on the basis of which the results were declared.