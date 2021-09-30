Home / Education / Exam Results / Just 11% of private, correspondence students pass CBSE Class 12 compartment exam
Of the 58,356 private candidates only 9,851 passed and 13,979 received compartment. Of the 1,732 correspondence students, only 902 passed and 248 secured compartment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Of the 58,356 private candidates only 9,851 passed and 13,979 received compartment. Of the 1,732 correspondence students, only 902 passed and 248 secured compartment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

Just 11% of private, correspondence students pass CBSE Class 12 compartment exam

According to data shared by CBSE, a total of 94.405 students registered for the exams. Of these, 58,356 students were private candidates, 34,317 were regular ones and the remaining 1732 were patrachar or correspondence students
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Just 11% of the private and correspondence candidates who registered for Class 12 examination have passed, the CBSE announced on Wednesday.

According to data shared by CBSE, a total of 94.405 students registered for the exams. Of these, 58,356 students were private candidates, 34,317 were regular ones and the remaining 1732 were patrachar or correspondence students.

“Regular category candidates were already declared pass, and appeared in this examination for the purpose of improving their performance,” the CBSE said in a statement.

Of the 58,356 private candidates only 9,851 passed and 13,979 received compartment. Of the 1,732 correspondence students, only 902 passed and 248 secured compartment.

The compartment examination for class 12 was conducted between August 25 and September 15. The exam was held in 1,399 examination centres across the country and abroad.

The CBSE Class 12 board annual exam results were declared on July 30 this year. Around 1.5 million students had registered for CBSE Class 12 exams 2021. The exam for Class 12 had to be cancelled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. The board later formed a committee to prepare the Class 12 evaluation criteria on the basis of which the results were declared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.