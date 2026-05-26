Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has not yet announced the KCET 2026 Result date. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test results, when released, can be checked by all candidates who appeared on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET 2026 Result Date: Where, how to check Karnataka CET results when announced? (Pexels/Representational Image)

The Karnataka CET exam was held on April 23 and 24, 2026. The examination was held in two shifts: the first from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.

KCET 2026 Result Date: How to check Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KCET 2026 Result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check your result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The minimum passing marks for all Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates shall be 12 out of 50 marks in Kannada Language Examination conducted by KEA in order to be considered for assignment of ranks and to become eligible for allotment of seats in CET-2026. (The Kannada Language Test paper will be of 4th Standard Level)

Candidates whose results will be withheld for want of qualifying examination marks should enter their marks on the KEA portal and the ranks in respect of such candidates will be published subsequently.

As per the merit determined by the KEA, Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be assigned to the eligible candidates. Separate result sheets showing the Engineering, Architecture, Farm science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be published.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.