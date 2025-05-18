KCET result 2025 news: Website and steps to check Karnataka UGCET marks when released

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) results by next week. This information was shared with Hindustan Times by KEA officials. KCET result 2025 news: Website and steps to check Karnataka UGCET marks(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: KCET Results 2025 to be declared by next week, here is how to download

When announced, candidates will get the KCET result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET result may also be available at karresults.nic.in. The board is expected to confirm the result date and time and the list of websites to check scores through an official notification.

Also read: MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCB group releasing on May 19 at cetcell.mahacet.org

After KCET results, qualified candidates will have to participate in the UGCET common counselling process to secure seats at their preferred institutes. The detailed schedule and instructions for KCET counselling will be shared after the result announcement.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.

The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

The board took several measures to ensure the safe conduct of the exam and to avoid any malpractice. All exam centres were under CCTV surveillance during the test.

Registrations for the test started on January 23 and ended on February 18, 2025.

KCET results 2025: How to check results when declared?

Candidates can download their results from the official website by following these steps:

Go to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the admissions section and then open UGCET- 2025

Click on the UGCET 2025 result link.

Enter the credentials and log in.

Check your KCET Result 2025.

For further details, candidates can visit the KEA official website.