State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCB group on May 19, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCB group releasing on May 19 at cetcell.mahacet.org(Unsplash)

The display of question paper, candidate response, correct answer key and submission of candidates grievances/ objections regarding questions will be done from May 19 to May 21, 2025.

The official notice reads, "If a candidate has objection against any question in the question paper for the above mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through candidate’s login only as per the above schedule. Candidate will have to pay ₹1000/- per question/per objection (Non-refundable) online through candidate login only."

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: How to download

To check and download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCB group link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025 examination was conducted on April 9 to April 17 (except April 10 and 14, 2025). The examination was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 5 pm, at various centres across Maharashtra and outside in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.