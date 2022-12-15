Home / Education / Exam Results / Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Published on Dec 15, 2022 05:44 PM IST

Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given below.

Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education has released Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 on December 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the improvement examination can check the results on the official site of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.

The result has been declared for first year, NSQF first year and VHSE first year. The examination was conducted in October 2022. The revaluation of answer sheets can be done till December 22, 2022. As per the official notice, the revaluation fees is 500/- per subject, scrutiny fees is 100/- per subject. Candidates can check the results through the simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 first year

Direct link to check Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 first year NSQF

Direct link to check Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 VHSE first year 

Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kerala DHSE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
dhse kerala
