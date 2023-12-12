close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / Kerala KTET result 2023 for August exam out on ktet.kerala.gov.in, link here

Kerala KTET result 2023 for August exam out on ktet.kerala.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 12, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Kerala KTET August Result 2023: Candidates can check it on the website ktet.kerala.gov.in or use the direct link given below.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced results of the August edition of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (Kerala TET or KTET August 2023). Candidates can check their exam results on the website ktet.kerala.gov.in or use the direct link given below.

Kerala KTET August result 2023 announced (ktet.kerala.gov.in, screenshot)
Kerala KTET August result 2023 announced (ktet.kerala.gov.in, screenshot)

Candidates have to choose category (I, II, III or IV) and enter roll number, date of birth and login to access KTET results.

Before announcing KTET August results, the Pareeksha Bhavan published rectified answer keys of the KTET August examination for categories I, II and IV.

Here is the direct link and steps to check KTET result:

KTET August result 2023 direct link

How to check KTET result August 2023

  1. Go to the examination website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Open the link that reads ‘KTET AUGUST 2023 RESULT PUBLISHED’
  3. Select your category.
  4. Enter your roll number and date of birth.
  5. Submit the details and check your result.
  6. Save a copy of the result page for future uses.

For the next session of the examination – KTET October 2023 – the Pareeksha Bhavan will issue admit cards on December 20. The examination will take place on December 29 and 30, 2023.

There will be two shifts on both days and duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

The duration of the first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 am and the second shift is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. For further information, candidates can visit the examination website.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
