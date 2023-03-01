Kerala SET Results 2023 out at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, check result here
Published on Mar 01, 2023 08:25 PM IST
Kerala SET 2023 Result released today, March 1, 2023 at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.
The LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram has released the Kerala State Eligibility Test or Kerala SET 2023 Result today, March 1, 2023. Candidates can check the Kerala SET Result 2023 on the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.
The Kerala SET 2023 answer key was released on January 23. The State Eligibility Test was conducted on January 22.
Here's the direct link to download the Kerala SET result
Kerala SET Result 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Jan-2023 Result” link
Key in your roll number
Check Kerala SET 2023 result
Take a printout for future reference.
